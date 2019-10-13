Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Bollywood could be a Disneyland to a dreamer or a maze to a delusional person’

bollywood

Not one to shy away from taking risks, actor Sushant Singh Rajput strongly believes in living his dreams in reality. He dropped out of engineering college and pursued acting, and later quit the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta and went on to try his luck in Bollywood. Sushant describes his 13-year-long acting career as a “roller-coaster ride” and calls Bollywood the Disneyland of entertainment.

“Bollywood can be a Disneyland to a dreamer or a maze to a delusional person,” Sushant continues, “[The film industry] is so fascinating, and with the power of narratives, one can touch millions of hearts. With the kind of recognition one gets, it can be used to create or do something good and impactful.”

Ever since Sushant he made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! (2013), he has come a long way with his versatile choice of roles. Films such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015), M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Sonchiriya and Chhichhore (both this year) showed him trying different genres. Yet, after so many years of experimenting, the 33-year-old actor says, “It still feels like I’m on a Disneyland roller-coaster. You’re assured that you won’t fall off and then there are people standing in queue waiting. Still you end up enjoying the ride and it’s an experience worth having.”

Though he hit the bull’s eye with his last release Chhichhore, which has earned over Rs 150 crore, Sushant doesn’t have any inhibition accepting that he “wasn’t lucky all the time” and got mixed responses for his performance in Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Raabta (2017) and Kedarnath (2018). However, the actor didn’t let it become a hinderance in his journey, instead, says Sushant, “I would treat a particular success or failure almost equally, an opportunity to learn and have fun.”

In his pursuit to keep learning and evolving as an actor, Sushant has never let the monetary goals come in his way. “Money and fame, however, lucrative it may be, were never the driving force. I like to learn as well as enjoy doing films that can connect with more and more people, emotionally,” shares the actor, who will next be seen in Dil Bechara, and the web film, Drive.

Keeping his work life in focus, the actor prefers to not talk much about his personal life. Asked about his relationship status and rumoured girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty, the actor doesn’t wish to spill any beans. Enjoying travelling at the moment, Sushant is busy ticking off one dream after the other from his list of 50 dreams that he recently shared with fans on social media. “I want to learn how to fly a plane, train for IronMan Triathlon, play tennis with a champion, dive in a blue hole, plant 1000 trees, help send 100 kids workshop in ISRO/NASA, write my first book, teach computer coding to visually impaired, raise a horse, shoot an active volcano among other many thing.”

