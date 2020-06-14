Sushant Singh Rajput dead: Lesser known facts about Chhichhore actor

bollywood

On Sunday, came yet another shocking news - death of talented Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was 34. The Mumbai Police are suspecting death by suicide.

The actor who hit the limelight with TV show Pavitra Rishta (2009–11) began his career a year before with the serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. After a successful run on TV, he was able to make an equally successful transition to the big screen. He worked in successful films like Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015), PK (2014), MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Kedarnath (2018) and Chhichhore (2019).

Even as the nation grieves the death of the actor, here are some lesser known facts about him:

1. Sushant’s family hails from Bihar and the actor was born in Patna. He lost his mother early in life in 2002 and used to often share social media posts on her. His sister Mitu Singh is a state-level cricketer.

2. He took admission into Delhi School of Engineering but dropped out after completing three years to pursue a career in stage and acting. He reportedly cleared as many as 11 engineering entrance exams. He was a National level Olympiad winner in Physics.

3. While in Delhi, Sushant had attended acting classes by Barry John and after moving to Mumbai, he was also part of Nadira Babbar’s Ekjute theatre group. He had also been part of Shiamak Davar’s dance in Delhi.

4.Sushant was in a 6-year-old relationship with fellow actor Ankita Lokhande before they split in 2016.

5.Sushant had a passion for astronomy - his Instagram account was proof of it and he would often post pictures from hi star gazing experiments. He owned a telescope as well. In 2018, he had bought an expensive, Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator too.

