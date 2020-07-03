e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Kangana Ranaut’s team refutes report that she has been called in for questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Kangana Ranaut’s team refutes report that she has been called in for questioning

Kangana Ranaut’s team denied that she has been called in for questioning by the Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

bollywood Updated: Jul 03, 2020 16:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut has not been summoned by the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Kangana Ranaut has not been summoned by the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
         

Kangana Ranaut’s team has rubbished reports that she has been summoned by the Mumbai Police to record her statement in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In a tweet, her team said that she would be ‘more than willing to co-operate’ if called in for questioning.

“Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn’t received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate,” a tweet by Kangana’s team read.

The police have recorded statements at least 28 people so far, including Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma, casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, and actors Rhea Chakraborty and Sanjana Sanghi. Sushant’s family members, friends, domestic staff and managerial staff have also been questioned.

 

Also read | ‘Satya was declared a flop’: Manoj Bajpayee celebrates 22 years of the film that changed his life

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. Kangana’s team earlier shared a video in which she makes an impassioned speech on how he did not get his due, even though he was intelligent and talented. Listing his box office successes, she asked in Hindi, “Why did a terrible film like Gully Boy win all the awards when a spectacular movie like Chhichhore was ignored?”

Kangana slammed ‘lapdog journalists’ for writing blind articles against Sushant, portraying him as ‘psychotic’ and an ‘addict’. “Was (Sushant’s death) a suicide or a planned murder?” she speculated. “Sushant’s only fault is that he believed them when they called him ‘worthless’. He didn’t remember what his mother told him. It is up to us now to decide who will write the history,” she concluded.

In another video, Kangana alleged that the ‘movie mafia’ was responsible not only for banning him but for the ‘systematic dismantling’ of his mind. She once again hit out at the blind items, questioning why there were never any stories about ‘nepo kids’.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
‘Enemy has seen your fire and fury’: PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Enemy has seen your fire and fury’: PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh
19 people, mostly Sikh pilgrims, feared dead as train rams bus in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura
19 people, mostly Sikh pilgrims, feared dead as train rams bus in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura
India extends ban on international flights till July 31
India extends ban on international flights till July 31
India lodges protest with Pakistan for more than 2,400 ceasefire violations on LoC
India lodges protest with Pakistan for more than 2,400 ceasefire violations on LoC
Your happy 40 or 47?: Yuvraj trolls Harbhajan on his birthday
Your happy 40 or 47?: Yuvraj trolls Harbhajan on his birthday
PM Modi in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi fires another jibe over border stand-off
PM Modi in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi fires another jibe over border stand-off
‘Political harassment’: Ahmed Patel slams govt on Priyanka Gandhi bungalow row
‘Political harassment’: Ahmed Patel slams govt on Priyanka Gandhi bungalow row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In