Sushant Singh Rajput death: Kangana Ranaut’s team refutes report that she has been called in for questioning

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 16:27 IST

Kangana Ranaut’s team has rubbished reports that she has been summoned by the Mumbai Police to record her statement in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In a tweet, her team said that she would be ‘more than willing to co-operate’ if called in for questioning.

“Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn’t received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate,” a tweet by Kangana’s team read.

The police have recorded statements at least 28 people so far, including Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma, casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, and actors Rhea Chakraborty and Sanjana Sanghi. Sushant’s family members, friends, domestic staff and managerial staff have also been questioned.

Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn’t received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate. https://t.co/A74v9tOt9d — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 2, 2020

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. Kangana’s team earlier shared a video in which she makes an impassioned speech on how he did not get his due, even though he was intelligent and talented. Listing his box office successes, she asked in Hindi, “Why did a terrible film like Gully Boy win all the awards when a spectacular movie like Chhichhore was ignored?”

Kangana slammed ‘lapdog journalists’ for writing blind articles against Sushant, portraying him as ‘psychotic’ and an ‘addict’. “Was (Sushant’s death) a suicide or a planned murder?” she speculated. “Sushant’s only fault is that he believed them when they called him ‘worthless’. He didn’t remember what his mother told him. It is up to us now to decide who will write the history,” she concluded.

In another video, Kangana alleged that the ‘movie mafia’ was responsible not only for banning him but for the ‘systematic dismantling’ of his mind. She once again hit out at the blind items, questioning why there were never any stories about ‘nepo kids’.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

