Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law says his family represents aspirations of India: ‘This is what resonates with the public’

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 16:38 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law had shared a blogpost about why it was very important to get justice for the late actor. He made the post hours before the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the case from Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday.

Vishal, married to Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, had shared a family picture of the entire Singh family on Twitter and written, “And this is what resonates with the public. Sushant and his family represent the aspirations of India. Sushant and his family represent self-reliance, hard work, economic progression; the great Indian dream.”

He wrote on the blog, “Sushant’s family was never in the limelight on purpose. While he was alive, the family deliberately stayed away from media. Other than occasional conversations about him with friends, very few actually knew that we were his kin. This setup was by design. It kept the relationship clean and honest. We didn’t use the social currency of his association and he enjoyed spending time with us without any burden. After his unfortunate demise, the family has to step out and defend his legacy and fight for justice. This exposes the family to public, media and scrutiny. We are very thankful for all the support we have received. Family members have started off from middle class and while Sushant reached new heights of stardom and fame, his other family members also progressed to upper middle class and higher economic ladders, on their own merit.”

Talking about why the general public has been demanding justice for Sushant, he wrote, “What happens when the middle class dreams are shattered or when dreams are achieved and then everything is taken away. It shatters the faith of millions of middle-class families. This is why India is hurting so much because it almost feels like the systems in place could not protect this boy from middle class who had made a respectable mark for himself. People are wondering if such a successful person cannot be protected and served justice, will a common man ever be?”

“I hope that Sushant is served justice, not just for his and his family’s sake but for the sake of over billion Indians, who are dreaming together a new, more self-reliant India, because what has happened is so symbolic that it is no longer only about Sushant,” he added.

