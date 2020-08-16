Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says no time of death was mentioned in post-mortem report

bollywood

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh in the case against the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, has raised some questions regarding the Mumbai Police’s investigation into Sushant’s death. The actor died on June 14.

The lawyer told ANI, “The post-mortem report that I have seen does not mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether Sushant was hung after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death. Mumbai Police and Cooper Hospital will have to answer these questions. CBI enquiry is needed in this matter to know the truth.”

After over a month, Sushant’s father filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea and members of her family, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including abetment to suicide. A turf war broke out between the Mumbai and the Patna police, and subsequently, the CBI was given the go-ahead to take over the investigation.

The lawyer continued, “I think Mumbai Police is a professional force. But, it can only perform professionally when ministers allow it to do so. In high-profile cases like this one, politicians interfered and became a hindrance for police to their duty professionally.”

A separate investigation into the financial aspects of the case has been initiated by the Enforcement Directorate, by whom Rhea has been questioned twice. She has said that she has no objection to the case being transferred to the CBI.

