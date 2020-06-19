e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account memorialized, 'remembering' added to his bio

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram account memorialized, ‘remembering’ added to his bio

According to the photo-video sharing website, no one can log into a memorialised account. The posts the deceased person stay on their page and are visible to the users they were shared with.

bollywood Updated: Jun 19, 2020 16:51 IST
Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
         

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s memories will continue to be celebrated as Instagram has memorialised his account, adding “remembering” to his bio. Sushant, 34, known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, sending shockwaves in the film industry and elsewhere.

The new ‘remembering’ note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s bio.
The new ‘remembering’ note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s bio.

Days after his untimely demise, Instagram added “remembering” to his account bio and memorialised it as a place to remember the actor’s life. According to the photo-video sharing website, no one can log into a memorialised account. The posts the deceased person shared, including photos and videos, stay on their page and are visible to the users they were shared with. Also, once the account is memorialised, no one will be able to make changes to any of the existing posts or information.

Also reads: Vivek Agnihotri says Sushant Singh Rajput was to make Bollywood debut with Hate Story: ‘Balaji didn’t release him’

The actor’s last post on the social media platform was a tribute to his late mother on June 3. Sushant’s death is being investigated by the Mumbai Police and so far statements of over 13 people, including actor’s family members and close friends, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, have been recorded.

The police have also sent a letter to Yash Raj Films seeking details of the contracts it had signed with him.

