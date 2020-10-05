Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister demands probe into AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta, cites ‘flip-flop’ as he rules out murder

bollywood

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 13:22 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has demanded an investigation into an alleged ‘U-turn’ by Dr Sudhir Gupta, who was heading an AIIMS panel re-evaluating the actor’s post-mortem report. Shweta shared a report by a news channel that alleged Dr Gupta had earlier pointed out lapses in the Mumbai Police’s investigation into Sushant’s death but has now said that the actor died by suicide.

On Saturday, while speaking to media, Dr Gupta said that Sushant died by suicide and was not murdered. “There were no injuries on the body other than of hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased,” Dr Gupta told ANI, adding, “The presence of any seductive material was not detected by Bombay FSL and AIIMS toxicology lab. The complete examination of ligature mark over the neck was consistent with hanging.” He had called their report ‘conclusive’. The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the death, is yet to comment on the AIIMS report.

Republic TV has now released an earlier interview with the doctor, in which he raised questions about how the Cooper Hospital and the Mumbai Police had conducted their investigations into Sushant’s death. In the August interview, he is seen mentioning that the “crime scene has not been kept intact” and how there was “contamination of evidence.”

In a WhatsApp conversation, he also said, “The panel of five doctors of Cooper conducted autopsy...only one is junior level forensic doctor...rest 4 are just medical officer. The panel must be of forensic specialist as per norms. Who constituted the medical board? What was justification for the medical board...by the police?”

Sharing a screenshot of the report, Shweta wrote, “This kind of U-Turn must be explained!! #SushantConspiracyExposed #SushantAIIMSTape.” In another tweet, she asked, “Why?”

Reacting to the reports, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had tweeted, “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned.”

Shweta also retweeted Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, a lawyer fighting for ‘justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput. The tweet reads, “Not Surprised at what Repuplic showed. Dr Sudhir Gupta had talked to me also & had many suspicions on Mumbai autopsy. Why did he change & did opposite, needs investigation.” Sushant died on June 14. The case, which was being investigated by the Mumbai Police, is now being probed by the CBI. The actor’s father, KK Singh, has filed abetment of suicide case against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Parallel investigations are also being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau. Rhea was arrested by the NCB on a drugs-related charge on September 9.