Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara gets new release date, to arrive in theatres in May

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara will release in theatres on May 8. It was rumoured to arrive on a streaming platform after Sushant’s last film Drive released on Netflix.

bollywood Updated: Nov 15, 2019 15:54 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in a still from Dil Bechara.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in a still from Dil Bechara.
         

The release date of Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara has been pushed forward to May 8, next year. The film, based on the novel The Fault in Our Stars, was earlier scheduled to release on November 29, this year.

Ace music director, A R Rahman announced the new release date of the flick taking to his Twitter handle. “#DilBechara- A story with so many emotions, releases on 8th May 2020 only in cinemas. @itsSSR @sanjanasanghi96 @CastingChhabra @foxstarhindi,” he wrote.

 

The film was recently rumoured to release on a streaming platform just like Sushant’s last film, Drive.

Dil Bechara also features Rockstar fame Sanjana Sanghi. The upcoming film which is being directed by Mukesh Chhabra was earlier titled as Kizzie Aur Manny. Back in July, on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of popular Hollywood comedy-drama flick The Fault in Our Stars, a new motion poster of its Hindi remake, Dil Bechara was dropped.

The semi-animated motion poster showcases Rajput sitting on a bike with leading lady, Sanjana hugging him tightly from the back. Towards the end, the poster of The Fault in Our Stars featuring actors Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort is also visible.

Other than Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, the film would also see Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.

Sushant’s latest film Drive arrived on Netflix this month. The heist also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and received mixed response from the critics. The actor is currently basking in the success of Chhichhore which collected Rs 153 crore at the domestic box office. It also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin in pivotal roles.

