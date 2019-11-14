After Drive debacle, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara also headed for streaming release?

bollywood

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:52 IST

After witnessing his last release, Drive, being offloaded on streaming and being universally panned, Sushant Singh Rajput may have to batten down the hatches for round two. His upcoming release Dil Bechara, an official remake of Hollywood hit The Fault in our Stars, may be headed for a streaming release as well, says a new report.

Bollywood Hungama quotes a source as saying that the move could probably spell trouble for the promising star, who recently appeared in the box office and critical success Chhichhore. But it could mean doom for debutante Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra. The source says, “After Drive, producer Fox may offload Dil Bechara on an OTT platform. It would be a double blow for Sushant Singh Rajput. Several careers are at stake. Debutante Sanjana Sanghi, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut. The OTT platform would be doom for all concerned.”

It was recently reported that the film would not be making its November 29 release date, due to ‘last-minute changes’ and that an official announcement could be expected soon. FilmiBeat quoted a source as saying, “Dil Bechara will not release on November 29 anymore. There have been last-minute changes and the team needs a little more time for the post-production of the film. So, the team has collectively decided to shift the movie to an early 2020 date instead. An official announcement regarding the new release date will be officially made soon.”

The difference this time around, as compared to Drive, is that Sushant has reportedly ‘given a moving performance’ in the film, about two terminally ill lovers. But like Drive, Dil Bechara has also been plagued by production troubles. Chhabra was accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement, and production was delayed while an investigation was made into the allegations. Chhabra was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing and returned to complete the shoot.

It was also reported that Sushant had made Sanjana uncomfortable on the sets of the film, which the debutante denied in a social media post. Chhabra, too, tweeted in Sushant’s defence, “I totally stand by @itsSSR - no such incident happened on the sets and let’s not have a Twitter trial and make an innocent person suffer for somebody else’s ulterior motives I had clarified this on twitter long back and I still maintain it.”

