Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl crashes her Instagram live to sing Bade Ache Lagte Hain. Watch

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 09:51 IST

Sushmita Sen, who is basking in the success of her comeback show Aarya, gave a pleasant surprise to a few of her fans by having a one-on-one chat with them during her Instagram live on late Wednesday. Her boyfriend Rohman Shawl also made a brief appearance to sing a song for a fan.

During the live chat, Sushmita and one of her fans kept asking each other to sing the song Bade Ache Lagte Hain but it was Rohman who actually joined Sushmita in the frame to sing the song. When another fan praised Sushmita, her daughters and her boyfriend, Rohman could be heard saying in the background “Thank you”.

Talking to one of her fans who recalled watching her Fiza song Mehboob Mere, Sushmita said, “I really, really miss dancing. I feel like it’s time...I want to do another Mast Mahaul.”

Sushmita plays the title role of Aarya Sareen in the Disney+ Hotstar series. Her character is a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband (Chandrachur Singh) is shot. She gets to know that he may have been involved in an illegal drug racket which now threatens her children.

Sushmita recently said in a PTI interview that she accepts her successes and failures with grace in order to move forward in life. She said, “I always believe I am a satellite hit because whatever work I did when it came on satellite, it became a hit and people started applauding the performance. But back then, when it was in the theatres, it didn’t work.”

The former Miss Universe made a career in Bollywood on her own in 2000s with movies such as Biwi No 1, Aankhen, Filhaal, Samay, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Main Hoon Na but decided to take a break from acting to focus on her health and raising her daughters – Renee and Alisah. Her performance in Aankhen, Filhaal and Samay received critical praise but the films did not do well at the box office at the time of their release.

Sushmita, 44, believes what kept her strong during those years was a faith in her abilities. “I define my success, I acknowledge my failures but I also acknowledge that I haven’t failed, my attempts have. There is a big difference. When people don’t know how to differentiate between the two, everybody piles on with the insecurity of being called a failure. That is a very big mistake that people allow others to make on their behalf,” she said.

