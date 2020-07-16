e-paper
Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl tutors her daughter in maths, actor reacts 'love is beyond calculations'

Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl tutors her daughter in maths, actor reacts ‘love is beyond calculations’

Sushmita Sen has shared two adorable videos of boyfriend Rohman Shawl who was captured giving maths and geography lessons to her daughter Alisah and her friend.

bollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 08:39 IST
Rohman Shawl tutoring Sushmita Sen’s daughter and her friend at home.
Rohman Shawl tutoring Sushmita Sen's daughter and her friend at home.
         

Sushmita Sen has shared a glimpse of boyfriend Rohman Shawl teaching maths to her younger daughter Alisah and making a futile effort in teaching science to her friend Alexa. The children are being home tutored the amid coronavirus pandemic.

Sushmita shared a video of Rohman helping Alisah with her online maths class and revealed that it was captured without his knowledge. She shared in with the caption, “Love is beyond calculations, for everything else there is Math” I see this sight often between Teacher @rohmanshawl & student Alisah Sen (both amazing in Mathematics)...it’s always a heart opening experience!! P.S My Rooh has no idea I was shooting this!! #sharing #naughtyme #preciousthem #forevercherished #love #seriousclass I love you guys!! #duggadugga.”

 

The fans of the actor loved the video and praised Rohman for teaching the two kids at home. Rohman’s sister reacted, “Hahaha @sushmitasen47 this is so cute. @rohmanshawl has always been good in maths.” Sushmita replied to her, “@nadiyashawl After all, bhai kiska hai #truethat.” A fan reacted, “U r so lucky to have this man.” One more wrote, “Awww this is so pure.”

However, the story seemed to be a bit different when he sat to help out Alisah’s friend Alexa at geography. The model can be seen struggling with the subject as he tried to explain solar radiation to her with hand gestures. Sharing a video of Rohman trying to teach Alexa, she wrote, “This time I got caught!!! Besides, #geography is best taught by me!!! Alexa (Alisah’s best friend) decided to revise a chapter in Geography with @rohmanshawl & well, the rest is History!!! #toocute #myman #sun #radiation #love #sharing #simplejoys I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

 

Also read: Hina Khan: ‘I looked up to Sushant Singh Rajput, he made way for us TV actors’

Sushmita recently made her acting comeback with a web show, Aarya. The Disney+Hotstar series, an official remake of popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza, revolves around Aarya Sareen (Sushmita), a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband is shot. Director Ram Madhwani has also announced season two of the series and said the second instalment will see the titular character facing new obstacles.

