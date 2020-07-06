Sussanne Khan wishes brother Zayed Khan on his 40th birthday: ‘You are truly my favourite human, we celebrate you every day’

Sussanne Khan has shared a collage of her pictures with actor brother Zayed Khan as she took to Instagram to wish him on his 40th birthday. The doting sister showered the Main Hoon Na actor with love by calling him her “favourite human”.

Sharing the collage, she wrote, “Happppppy birthday my Zai...u are truly my favourite human.. we celebrate you every day!! #twinningforlife.” All the three pictures show them in high spirits. While the siblings are twinning in black in two of them, the third picture shows them in contrasting black and white outfits.

A few of his industry friends also wished him on the occasion. Actor Rohit Roy also called him his “favourite human” as he wrote, “Mine too happy birthday bro.” Preity Zinta wrote, “Happy birthday Zayed.” Kunal Kapoor and Arjun Bijlani dropped heart emojis in reaction to the post.

Zayed is all set to make an acting comeback as father Sanjay Khan gears up to relaunch him in Bollywood. The senior actor-director is planning war drama that will revolve around the life of 1947 India-Pakistan war hero Brigadier Mohammad Usman who laid his life for the country. He has cast Zayed in the titular role.

Talking to Mid-Day about relaunching his son, Sanjay had said in an interview, “He is one of the most handsome actors in the film industry. As a father, it is my duty to make a film for him. The audience will rediscover him in the movie.”

Talking about the film in particular, he said, “I am working hard on the script because I want to make it as authentic as possible. I want to depict the Indian Army’s bravery, and how they fought despite not being armed with sufficient artillery and equipment.”

A few years ago, Zayed was asked about nepotism in the film industry. He had replied, “, “Isn’t everybody nepotistic? Hasn’t everybody coming up [in this industry] used their influence to help their loved ones or keep their loved ones in a better position? It is merely human nature. Let’s not blow things out of proportion. We’re a free enterprise. It’s survival of the fittest. Nepotism is a new word that has fascinated everybody. Buckle up, dust yourself off, and move forward.”

