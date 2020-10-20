e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker responds as Twitter user points out Raj’s problematic behaviour in DDLJ: ‘We all need to learn and change’

Swara Bhasker responds as Twitter user points out Raj’s problematic behaviour in DDLJ: ‘We all need to learn and change’

Swara Bhasker was reminded of Raj’s problematic behaviour in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge by a Twitter user on Tuesday and she agreed with them. “This is precisely the power of #Bollywood right? It makes stalking seem romantic,” she wrote.

bollywood Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a still from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a still from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
         

Actor Swara Bhasker is a big fan of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She has been tweeting about the film all day as it completed 25 years since release on Tuesday. From her favourite dialogues to her love for Raj and Simran, Swara has been sharing posts about the movie.

However, a Twitter user brought her attention to the problematic behaviour showcased by Raj in the movie, played by Shah Rukh Khan. “Raj does the following to Simran: 1. Lie that he raped her as a joke 2. Tears her clothes in public (accidentally, but who pulls a woman by the back of her dress anyway?) 3. Forces her to dance, and in the process gropes her and feels up her bare back Why do women love creeps?,” wrote the Twitter user.

 

Swara did acknowledge that Raj’s behaviour was indeed less than ideal in the movie. “Sadly u r are right.. I mean abt what all Raj does.. This is precisely the power of #Bollywood right? It makes stalking seem romantic. And we all are influenced by it - sometimes in the form of nostalgia & sometimes despite our own best intent. We all need to learn & change,” she wrote in her reply.

In a scene from the movie, after a night of heavy drinking, Simran (played by Kajol) wakes up the next morning in a haze. Raj pretends that the two had sex while they were drunk and Simran is shocked on hearing that and starts crying. He later tells her that he was joking.

Also read: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 25: Shah Rukh Khan said no to DDLJ for this reason, this is how Aditya Chopra convinced him

Kajol, however, only has nice things to say about the movie as it completed a quarter century. “DDLJ is the kind of film where it’s the characters that people fall in love with more than where it is based or anything like that. Everybody wants this love story of a rebel and a conservative to work. Everybody believes that in an ideal world, it would work,” Kajol told PTI in an interview.

