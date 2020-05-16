Taapsee Pannu is sure actors will also get salary cuts due to lockdown: ‘I am ready’

bollywood

The film industry is abuzz with reports of shooting budgets getting slashed and actors taking pay cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, actor Taapsee Pannu has weighed in on the same.

During a Twitter q&a session with Filmfare, Taapsee was asked if actors are also taking pay cuts like most other industries. Taapsee replied that it hasn’t happened so far but she is expecting that it will. “Abhi toh kyuki koi shooting nahi ho rahi toh koi salary nahi mil rahi. Aur taiyaar hu aage humari salary mein bhi katauti hogi (Because we are not shooting anything these days so we aren’t getting any salaries either. But I am ready that our salaries will also get slashed,” she said.

मुझे कोई हैरानी नहीं है कि वो नाराज़ हैं। उनका नाराज़ होना बनता है पर ज़रूरी देखना है कि समय का पहिया किस तरफ़ घूम रहा है। समय और हालात के बीच रास्ता निकालने वाला ही कामयाब कहलाता है। https://t.co/RGzQkozX3E — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 16, 2020

Taapsee was also asked if the film theatre chains’ anger over movies launching straight to OTT is valid. She said, “I am not shocked that they are angry. They anger is valid but we must wait and watch which way the wheels of time turn. Whoever can find a way out between the time and circumstances they have been presented with, will be successful.” The actor, however, was confident that theatres will never go out of business in India.

Recently, multiple Hindi and other regional languages films were announced to launch straight to digital. It has split the industry with several multiplex chains saying they are alarmed and producers upset at the ‘unconstructive messaging’ from the exhibitors.

There are reports that Laxxmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar, may opt for a digital release along with Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund and Ludo, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

