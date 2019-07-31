e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019

Taapsee Pannu lived with oldest female sharpshooters for Saand Ki Aankh, says ‘It was the best experience I have ever had’

Taapsee Pannu essays the role of Prakashi Tomar, one of the oldest women shooters in Saand Ki Aankh.

bollywood Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Taapsee Pannu plays an old woman in Saand Ki Aankh.
Taapsee Pannu plays an old woman in Saand Ki Aankh.

Taapsee Pannu has said living with world’s oldest sharp shooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, to prepare for her role in Saand Ki Aankh has left a lasting impression on her.

“It was the best experience I have ever had. Living in Johri and spending time with these two ladies, who have strength and compassion, was inspiring,” the actress said, adding: “There were so many stories to hear from them and so much to learn.”

 

Also read: Guru Randhawa gets 4 stitches on forehead, rep reveals what happened in Vancouver

Saand Ki Aankh will narrate the real-life story of Chandro and Prakashi, who hail from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh and reportedly took to sharpshooting in their fifties. They are said to be the world’s oldest female sharpshooters, and while Chandro is fondly called Shooter Daadi, Prakashi is known as Revolver Daadi.

Taapsee essays Prakashi while Bhumi Pednekar plays Chandro. During a month-long filming schedule in Meerut, Taapsee stayed at Chandro’s house. She would have lunch at Prakashi’s house and dinner at Chandro’s place.

The Reliance Entertainment film will mark Bollywood scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani’s debut as director. It is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and is slated to release around Diwali this year.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 16:45 IST

more from bollywood
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG Siddhartha’s body foundIMA strike over NMC bill 2019Ashes, England vs AustraliaTriple Talaq Bill in Rajya SabhaUnnao rape survivor’s accidentZomato
    don't miss