Taapsee Pannu reacts to Kangana Ranaut being offered Saand Ki Aankh before her

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:20 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who will next be seen in Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pendekar, has reacted to reports that Kangana Ranaut was first offered her part, only for her to turn it down. Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had written in a tweet that Kangana turned down the offer because she wanted an age-appropriate actor to play the part.

Saand Ki Aankh is about two grandmothers who become competitive shooters after the age of 60. Taapsee said in an interview, according to Pinkvilla, “The makers must have gone to Kangana for this role; actually, they went to half the industry as they received bizarre reasons.” She added, “As far as I am concerned, the makers never approached me. When I got to know that such a film was being planned, I personally reached out to them. I have no shame in admitting that. I told them that I wanted to do it. Meanwhile, it took us two years to find the parallel female lead.”

I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it’s getting boring for us to repeat ourselves.

So all you lovely people here goes my RESPONSE -#SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/guldaTWaks — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 24, 2019

Taapsee and Kangana (via Rangoli) have been at loggerheads for a while. Rangoli once called her a ‘cheap knockoff’ of Kangana. Commenting on the ongoing debate around the film’s casting decisions, Taapsee said, “Taapsee and Bhumi are not 60 years old, agreed, but then what is an actor’s job? If I have to portray myself on-screen in every film then I should stop calling myself an actor. I should just be a Taapsee Pannu in every film.”

Previously, Taapsee had spoken about being taken aback by Kangana’s comments. She told Mid-Day, “It was a shock because it came from someone I always admired. I felt disappointed. When someone you had put on a pedestal does this, it makes you question if you were right in looking up to her. In my response, I said I am happy being a copy because she is a damn good actress. I am sasta because she claims to be the highest paid [female actor]. I don’t see it as derogatory. Just because she is saying it, doesn’t mean it’s the ultimate truth. She didn’t expose me; she exposed herself. It’s awkward but I won’t hold it against her. I love her as a performer and will continue to do so.”

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 17:30 IST