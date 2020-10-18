e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu reminisces about Maldives getaway as she returns to work after testing Covid-19 negative

Taapsee Pannu reminisces about Maldives getaway as she returns to work after testing Covid-19 negative

Taapsee Pannu, who recently returned from a fun holiday in Maldives, is already back at work. She reminisced about her vacation as she returned to the set after testing negative for Covid-19.

bollywood Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 14:32 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu was vacationing in Maldives earlier this month.
Taapsee Pannu seems to be experiencing a holiday hangover. The actor, who has now returned to work after taking a mandatory Covid-19 test and getting a negative result, shared a picture from her recent Maldives getaway on Instagram. She said that she is looking back at her beach vacation with ‘love and joy’.

“Looking back at it with all the love and joy. Getting back to the grind with rejuvenated energy, exotic tan lines and most importantly covid negative report. #WorkCalls #LightsCameraActionMode,” she captioned a picture of herself wearing an olive green dress, with the ocean in the background.

After wrapping up the shoot of her Tamil film with Vijay Sethupathy in Rajasthan, Taapsee took off to Maldives with her sisters, Shagun and Evania, and rumoured boyfriend, Mathias Boe. She shared breathtaking photos from the holiday and even posted a fun video of them goofing around to the catchy ‘Biggini Shoot’ rap.

 

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee opened up about returning to shoot amid the coronavirus pandemic. “When we decided to come on set and started shooting, we had all convinced our minds that there needs to be a start somewhere, you have to. It’s a virus, not a dinosaur that you can keep out by closing the doors. And WHO says it’s not going to go out of our lives for two years, so are we going to just not work for two years?” she said.

“All we can do is be careful about our habits and sanitisation and all. We can’t be so paranoid that it starts to hamper our work. We’ve to come out and face it,” she added.

Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s critically acclaimed film Thappad. She has a number of interesting projects in her kitty, including Haseen Dillruba, Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.

