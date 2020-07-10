Taapsee Pannu’s Looop Lapeta may be India’s first film to get Covid-19 special insurance

bollywood

Headlined by Taapsee Pannu, Looop Lapeta is likely to become first Indian movie to get a Covid-19 special insurance.

Producers Atul Kasbekar told Mid Day that the producers are in touch with a legal firm to formulate a Covid-19 insurance for all their future projects. “We are in talks with the legal expert, Anand Desai of DSK Legal. Insuring a film so far implied guarding the product against unforeseen incidents like the illness of an actor or occurrence of natural calamities leading to delays in the schedule. Since COVID is a new development, we are working out the details of what the insurance plan should entail,” he said.

Explaining further, he added, “Hypothetically, if a crew member tests positive, the entire unit will have to be quarantined, leading to the shoot being halted. If the film is covered under the insurance plan, the producers will not incur a financial loss stemming from the delay.”

The film is an official remake of German 1998 film Run Lola Run, written and directed by Tom Tykwer. With Franka Potente in the titular role of Lola, the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. The film follows a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend’s life.

Announcing the film, Taapsee had written, “Right, so here’s yet another announcement from my stable. I’m on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment’s crazy thriller-comedy, “LOOOP LAPETA”, an adaptation of the cult classic “Run Lola Run.” Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021!”

Meanwhile, shooting of TV shows began late June only after producers assured artists’ association that there will be a separate medical cover for each member on sets.

