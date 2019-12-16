Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad to release on Feb, director Anubhav Sinha complains ‘no one told me’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 14:54 IST

The release of Thappad, the film that reunites actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha, has been brought forward to February 28. Taapsee announced the change of release date and tweeted, “#Thappad Reuniting with the man who has taken ‘reinventing’ to some other level.... @anubhavsinha, looking forward to show you all on 28 Feb 2020. Produced by @itsBhushanKumar & @anubhavsinha Thappad will release on 28 Feb,2020 @tseries #BenarasMediaWorks.”

Anubhav claimed he was not informed about the change, “Arre???? No one told me... 28th Feb???? Chal theek hai Phir.” When a Twitter user wondered how the heroine got to know before the filmmaker, Anubhav responded with, “Arre wo charitra se malkin hain (Her character is that of an owner).” Anubha has also produced the film.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan claims harassment as his fee has been reduced, confirms he will continue as host

Arre???? No one told me... 28th Feb???? Chal theek hai Phir. https://t.co/nNRIyphyvB — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 16, 2019

The film was previously scheduled to release on March 6, 2020. Earlier, speaking about the film, Taapsee had told Hindustan Times, “Badla released on March 8 and it so happened, that it became a hit and people loved my work despite me being an antagonist. So, I wanted to do something for Women’s Day release and make it my date. The idea was to release Thappad on Women’s Day as it was pretty apt too. It’s a period when we have big Holi releases and all but Anubhav sir was like ‘we will find our audience’ and we locked it.”

She had also revealed that she plays a rather “docile” character in the upcoming movie. “Out of the eight women he has cast, Amrita (my character) is not fight-it-out types. She is more docile and vulnerable. It will tear off the firebrand image I have created so far. I am playing an average Indian woman who has strong women around her but in the end it will still leave a ‘thappad’ (slap) on the face of the audience,” she had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more