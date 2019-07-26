Taapsee Pannu says periods are common to Meghan Markle, her and ‘every other woman in the world’

Actor Taapsee Pannu will soon work with a Mumbai-based NGO which will impart menstrual education among women. It is the same organisation with which Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was associated. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the Mission Mangal actor said even today periods is discussed in hushed tones.

“Even in a regular middle-class household in Mumbai and Delhi, periods are discussed using furtive gestures and awkward eye contact,” Taapsee was quoted in a report in the tabloid. She added that it was important to address this issue is big cities before moving to smaller cities and towns across India.

Taapsee also spoke about the need to brief children about the right periods cycle before adolescence hits them. She said, “There’s a chapter about menstruation in biology, but by the time you deal with it, you have already heard about it from sources in a weird way, and you’re hushing the topic and getting awkward in the class. The first step should be to talk about it, as regular period determines the health of a female. It is because we don’t talk about it, a lot of health hazards are not addressed.”

Meghan Markle was in Mumbai in 2017.

Also read: Judgementall Hai Kya movie review: Kangana Ranaut dazzles in a film about mind games

According to the report, this was the same NGO which brought Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex to Mumbai. The latter took particular interest in the NGO’s efforts to empower women in slums. Speaking about periods further, Taapsee said, “Having periods is common to Meghan Markle, me and every other woman in the world. With great power comes great responsibility, and if people like her contribute and support this kind of initiative, it widens its reach, as she is in a power position.”

Taapsee will be see next in Mission Mangal, based on India’s Mars mission, dubbed Mars Orbitor Mission (MOM). The film stars Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen apart from Akshay Kumar and Sharman Joshi. Taapsee also has Sandh Ki Aankh and Tadka.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 15:16 IST