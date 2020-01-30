Taapsee Pannu says rejecting a film opposite a big star can be ‘unsafe’. This is why

bollywood

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 16:54 IST

Taapsee Pannu said that it can be “unsafe” to turn down a film with a big star. She made the revelation on the latest episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want.

During the episode, Kareena decided to have a little fun by presenting Taapsee with a series of scenarios, and she had to respond with ‘safe’ or ‘unsafe’. When asked about rejecting a film with a big star, she said, “It can be unsafe.”

Taapsee explained that there was always a fear that the star might take the rejection personally. She said, “Actually, the fear of rejecting a film opposite a star is that they might perceive it wrongly. If they are a very big star, they should not think that I have turned it down because I have something personally against them.”

“Once or twice in the past, just to be ‘safe, after I turned a film down, I went out of my way to tell the person the reason behind it. The ones who were accessible, that is. The ones who were not accessible, I have no idea how they perceived it, because I never got a chance to find out,” she added.

Also read: Riteish Deshmukh’s son, 5, thinks Mahatma Gandhi wore spectacles as he watched TV. Twitter can’t stop laughing

Meanwhile, Taapsee has just unveiled the first poster of her next release, Thappad. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, touches upon the subject of domestic violence.

The poster features Taapsee reeling from the force of a slap. Sharing it on Twitter, she wrote, “Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai! #Thappadfirstlook.”

Earlier this week, Taapsee shared the first look of Shabaash Mithu, directed by Rahul Dholakia. The film will chronicle the journey of Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women’s national cricket team.

Apart of Thappad and Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee also has Vinil Matthew’s thriller Haseen Dillruba in her kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more