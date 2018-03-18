Taimur is ecstatic to see Saif Ali Khan, revels in daddy’s arms. See pictures

Taimur Ali Khan, the youngest star of Bollywood, was spotted spending quality time with his dad, Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai on Saturday.

Saif, who was out on a shooting schedule in Rajasthan, returned home to be with his family. It is evident how happy Taimur is to see his father. In some pictures, the chubby little boy can be seen laughing even as someone elderly, perhaps his nanny, holds on to his arm. He is wearing a dark blue full-sleeve T-shirt with cream-coloured knee-length pant. Saif is dressed casual sportswear — a comfortable dull purple T-shirt with pair of shorts, along with a sports shoes.

Sharing a picture, photographer Manav Manglani wrote: “Back after hectic shooting In Rajasthan, #Saifalikhan spends some quality time with #taimuralikhan in Mumbai #family #daddy #Son #photooftheday #weekend #love #instadaily #instagood.”

Ah prince #taimuralikhan daddy #saifalikhan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Mar 17, 2018 at 2:23am PDT

حياااااتيي A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan ❤ (@taimuralikhanl) on Mar 17, 2018 at 9:37am PDT

In one of the pictures, Saif can be seen in the process of picking up his son and has a funny expression on his face.

In another, we can see a lady from behind. She is wearing a pair of leggings with a sweater and wears her hair loose. In all probability, she could be Taimur’s mother, Kareena.

Meanwhile, Taimur wasn’t the only one in the Bollywood baby brigade who was busy charming all viewers. Little Misha, the pretty little daughter of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, too was seen in her daddy’s arms, perhaps, leaving the airport.

