e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Taking Salman Khan’s lead, Iulia Vantur plants rice at his Panvel farmhouse: ‘This was a new experience for me’

Taking Salman Khan’s lead, Iulia Vantur plants rice at his Panvel farmhouse: ‘This was a new experience for me’

After Salman Khan, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also took to Instagram to share a picture of herself working in a rice field.

bollywood Updated: Jul 17, 2020 08:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Iulia Vantur is with Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse.
Iulia Vantur is with Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse.
         

Actor and singer Iulia Vantur is revisiting her childhood at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. On Thursday, Iulia shared a post on how she is growing rice at the farm, where she moved with rumoured boyfriend Salman before the lockdown was announced.

Iulia shared a post which showed her working in a rice field. She said that it reminded her of the time she would work with her grandparents on their farm when she was little. “I spent many of my summer holidays at the country side as a child and I use to enjoy helping my grandparents working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals. It is very rewarding. I’ve never planted rice before so this was a new experience for me. About this experience I ll share more very soon on my youtube chanel. Subscribe to my youtube chanel fast #iuliavantur #ricefield #farmlife #love #nature #rice #green #work #grateful,” she wrote in her post.

 

Earlier this week, Salman, too, had share pictures of himself from the fields. He took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of himself coated in mud. In the picture, the 54-year-old star was seen sporting a cut sleeves t-shirt along with denim shorts with mud all over his body. The capture shows the Tiger Zinda Hai star engrossed in deep thoughts amid the serene greenery at his farmhouse.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty replies to troll who gave her death, rape threats after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Enough is enough’

Paying his respects to the farmers of the country who work in the scorching heat, Khan wrote alongside the picture, “Respect to all the farmers...”’

Salman has been updating his fans by sharing pictures and videos on social media platforms. He stayed put at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and other family members for a few months ever since the lockdown was enforced in late March. Jacqueline Fernandez had also joined him at the house and has now left to live with her friend.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
Rajnath Singh reaches Leh’s Stakna with CDS Rawat, Army Chief Naravane
Rajnath Singh reaches Leh’s Stakna with CDS Rawat, Army Chief Naravane
10 cities account for half of India’s active Covid-19 infections
10 cities account for half of India’s active Covid-19 infections
Saga of an audacious gold smuggling bid in Kerala
Saga of an audacious gold smuggling bid in Kerala
India’s next million Covid-19 cases could come in weeks: Rahul Gandhi
India’s next million Covid-19 cases could come in weeks: Rahul Gandhi
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 3 terrorists killed
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 3 terrorists killed
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
This new Android malware can steal passwords, card data from 337 apps including Gmail, Uber
This new Android malware can steal passwords, card data from 337 apps including Gmail, Uber
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In