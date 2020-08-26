Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents test positive for Covid-19, actor and her staff test negative

bollywood

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:06 IST

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has said that both her parents have tested positive for coronavirus. The actor and her staff have tested negative.

Taking to social media, Tamannaah shared the update, “My parents were showing mild Covid-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines,” she said.

Tamannaah added, “The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery.”

Previously, actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and his family had tested positive for coronavirus. Amitabh was admitted to the hospital for almost a month, as was his son Abhishek Bachchan. His daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya had also tested positive and were in hospital for a week. They are all back home now after testing negative. Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece had also tested positive for the virus.

Tamannaah will next be seen Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kabir Duhan Singh. The film is directed by Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. She will also be seen in the Telugu films Seetimaarr and That Is Mahalakshmi.

