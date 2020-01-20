Tanhaji box office: Ajay Devgn’s film registers biggest second weekend in 12 months, breaks Kabir Singh’s record

bollywood

Actor Ajay Devgn’s period epic, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has registered the largest second weekend box office haul in the last 12 months, beating the second weekend total of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

The film made Rs 48.54 crore in its second weekend, and is on its way to crossing the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office. The film currently stands at a total of Rs 167.45 crore.

#Tanhaji has a smashing Weekend 2... Returns to top form on [second] Sat and Sun... #Blockbuster in #Maharashtra... Should cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 3... Will be first double century of 2020... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

Shahid’s Kabir Singh had registered a second weekend haul of Rs 47.15 crore. The film defied controversies and went on to become the second-biggest Bollywood release of 2019. Kabir Singh had opened higher than Tanhaji, but Tanhaji is displaying uncommonly stable day-to-day trends. The film showed a growth of 35% on Sunday, according to Box Office India. It has become Ajay’s second-biggest film ever, behind only Golmaal Again, which had collected Rs 205 crore at the domestic box office. It is his fifth consecutive film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark after De De Pyaar De (2019) and Total Dhamaal (2019) and Raid (2018) and Golmaal Again (2017).

By comparison, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal made Rs 36.46 crore in weekend two, Good Newwz made Rs 34.2 crore and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action thriller War made Rs 33.3 crore.

After a special screening held for the Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air Force chiefs, Ajay wrote on Twitter, “Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji.”

Tanhaji was released on the same day as Deepika Padukone’s drama, Chhapaak, which has made Rs 32 crore in India so far. Deepika plays acid attack survivor based on Laxmi Agarwal in the film, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

