Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior enters Rs 200-crore club, Ajay Devgn says ‘Marching towards glory with all your love’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 13:00 IST

Om Raut’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has become the first film of 2020 to smash the Rs 200-crore milestone, and Ajay Devgn is over the moon. In an Instagram post, he thanked the audience for making the film a success at the box office.

“Marching towards glory with all your love! Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a blockbuster hit of 2020! #TanhajiUnitesIndia,” the actor wrote, sharing a poster of the film with ‘crosses 200 crores’ written on it. Congratulatory messages poured in from fans, who lauded the film in the comments section of the post.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which tells the story of brave Maratha general Tanaji Malusare (played by Ajay) and the Battle of Sinhagad, achieved the feat of crossing Rs 200 crore on Day 15. Despite the release of two big Bollywood films – Street Dancer 3D and Panga – the period drama held its ground at the box office and earned Rs 5.38 crore on its third Friday, taking its total domestic collection so far to Rs 202.83 crore.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor on Varun Dhawan: ‘He has a very special place in my life and in my heart’

#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue... Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace... Will emerge #AjayDevgn’s highest grossing film today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: ₹ 202.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to overtake Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again on Saturday (January 25), to become Ajay’s highest-grossing film. The film has been setting records at the box office – it crossed Rs 50 crore in its opening weekend, Rs 100 crore on Day 6 and Rs 150 crore on Day 10. Even in its third week, it is showing no signs of slowing down.

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 11

₹ 200 cr: Day 15#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has received a positive response from critics, and has been declared tax-free in the states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The film also stars Kajol as Savitribai Malusare and Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Rathod. Other cast members include Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Neha Sharma.

Follow @htshowbiz for more