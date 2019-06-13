Tanushree Dutta is ‘not surprised’ as cops give clean chit to Nana Patekar, says ’tired of fighting alone’

After Mumbai Police gave actor Nana Patekar a clean chit in molestation case filed by Tanushree Dutta, she has said that she was not surprised as “being a woman in India this is something we all have got used to”. She also spoke against the system, saying, “A corrupt police force and legal system giving a clean chit to an even more corrupt person Nana who has been accused even in the past of bullying,intimidation and harassment by several women in the film industry.Our witnesses have been silenced by intimidation and fake witnesses have been put forth to weaken the case.”

Mumbai police informed a local court on Thursday that they have no evidence to prosecute Nana in the case. The suburban Oshiwara police filed a ‘B Summary’ report before a metropolitan magistrate in Andheri, deputy commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya told PTI. A ‘B-Summary’ report is filed when the police do not find any evidence against the accused person to file a charge sheet and seek trial.

Tanushree objected to the timing of the B Summary report in her statement and said, “What was the rush to file a B summary report when all of my witnesses have not even recorded their statements yet?? I’m neither shocked nor surprised being a woman in India this is something we all have got used to.”

She went on to say, “But the proof is often in the pudding and a gentle reminder to the Indian public to watch the video of my car being mercilessly attacked and broken while me and my family tried to escape from these monsters on Horn ok Pleasse set 10 years ago.”

She said she is tired of fighting alone. “I pray that I never have to deal with this kind of toxicity ever again in life.I’m tired of fighting alone against oppressors,bullies and a corrupt system.I have better things to do in life with my talent and skill set and I need to focus on those but please don’t take this example to mean that you will not be heard when you speak up!Continue to expose these creeps through social media and other platforms so that in future people would think twice before troubling an innocent young girl.I still believe btw that I will get justice and victory will be mine! How..only time will tell,” she concluded.

Tanushree is credited with starting the #MeToo movement in India that saw several celebs and public figures being accused of sexual harassment and worse.

