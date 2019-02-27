Tanushree Dutta to feature in a short film that deals with sexual harassment in Bollywood

Tanushree Dutta may be thousands of miles away in New Jersey but she continues to make waves in India and does her bit to contribute to the #MeToo movement. The latest on that front is that the actor will soon be bringing forth stories of sexual harassment in Bollywood on screen with her upcoming short film, Inspiration. The film will be released online on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day, says a report in Mid Day.

The report quoted her as saying: “It deals with the issue of wilful exploitation of young newcomers in showbiz or any other field where they don’t have mentors or guidance.” Explaining further if it will talk of a true episode, she simply said: “It is a new format where reality meets fiction.”

Talking about how the project came about, she said that she was approached by an online content platform, which has also produced the film. She plays the guardian angel, who inspires girls to make the right decision.

She claims that she wrote the dialogues, inspired by her own insight and understanding on the matter.

It may be recalled that last year Tanushree started the #MeToo movement when she called out Nana Patekar for sexual harassment on the set of her 2009 film, OK Horn Pleassss. The aftermath was that a number Bollywood biggies like Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl, Rajat Kapoor, Chetan Bhagat, Rajkumar Hirani, Alok Nath, Anu Malik and Kailash Kher were accused of sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, Tanushree was invited as a guest speaker to Harvard Business School. The special session was curated by journalist Pankaj Pachauri. A video clip of him introducing Tanushree to the audience is online.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 16:00 IST