Tanushree Dutta was at the Harvard Business School as a guest speaker. See pics

Tanushree Dutta, who triggered the #MeToo movement in India, may have moved back to the US but she continues to make waves in India. The former model-turned-actor was recently at the Harvard Business School as a guest speaker.

The special session was curated by journalist Pankaj Pachauri. A video clip of him introducing Tanushree to the audience is now online. He introduces her with a small preface of notions of beauty in Indian culture and the inherent colour bias in Hinduism.

Tanushree too shared a picture of herself with friends at the university’s cafetaria. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Brunch at Harvard with @gunjankuthiala iala and @alina_dar_ shooting a panel discussion for social media with #nrilife productions. At the Grille cafetaria HBS.”

In an earlier interview with IANS, she had said that she was both excited and nervous about speaking at Harvard. She said: “I’m quite excited as it will be a new kind of experience as my audience will be quintessentially American. I’m also a bit nervous as everyone else on the platform is highly accomplished and experienced so, I hope I hold up well.”

Tanushree Dutta was part of a panel discussion at the US university.

Last year, Tanushree set into motion the MeToo movement in India when in an interview she accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of her 2009 film, OK Horn Please. After that a number of women, primarily from Bollywood and Indian journalism, accused powerful people like Rajkumar Hirani, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Anu Malik, Vikas Behl and journalist MJ Akbar among a host of others of sexual misconduct.

Tanushree had recently come out in support of actor Kangana Ranaut over her many fights with co-stars and director Krish for Manikarnika.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 12:35 IST