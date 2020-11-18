Tara Sutaria: Not working for 6-7 months has made me value work more now

bollywood

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 14:06 IST

The pandemic put a full stop to normal life for most part of 2020, and now as things are slowly getting back in momentum, Tara Sutaria is looking forward to make the most of it.

“Work wise my wish for this year would be to enjoy every moment because for the last 6-7 months, I, along with so many people in the film industry and in every industry, haven’t really worked and it has made me value what we had before Covid,” shares the actor, who turns 25 on November 19.

Sutaria further adds how much she’s looking forward to the next year. “I just want to value everything that has come my way. I have three projects lined up and so many other commitments . My wish is just value every moment and enjoy my work and just be value it a lot more than before,” she adds.

All gung-ho about the coming year with her hands full with work, Sutaria is counting her blessings for the same.

“I’ve been quite lucky since I began my career. The only thing that I can hope for in the coming years is to be always excited about what I do like I am right now and to always remember and be grateful for what I am getting. I have three films that I am currently working on which will release very soon, and each role and each film is drastically different from the next. My hope for the coming year is to continue that process,” says the actor who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year (2019).

While work has been on her mind, she is taking a few days off to ring in her birthday in the Maldives this year, something she had planned a while back.

“I shot there in the beginning of the year and I wanted to go back not for work but for a vacation. I am lucky to be going there for my 25th birthday,” says the Marjaavaan (2019) actor.

And as for her birthday wish, Sutaria has a special one for everyone. “I wish that we all come out of this stronger and recognize that we are all in this together. I wish for everyone’s safety and well being,” she concludes.