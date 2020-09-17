Tara Sutaria shares throwback pic in bridal look: ‘Letting the inner bridezilla out before the real deal happens’

bollywood

Tara Sutaria has shared a behind-the-scene picture from her last film Marjaavaan. She is seen decked up as a bride and striking a funny pose for the camera. The actor however, drew more attention for her caption, in which hinted at her wedding. She is currently in relationship with actor Aadar Jain.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Tara wrote, “All brides are beautiful okay ( Gotta love/thank Bollywood for letting the inner bridezilla out before the real deal happens ) @milapzaveri @nikkhiladvani.” She looks lovely in a golden lehenga, complete with a jhumar and other bridal jewellery but makes a funny face while posing for the camera.

Tara had confirmed dating rumours with Aadar in an Instagram post on his birthday. She had shared a picture of the two of them twinning in white outfits and captioned it, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.” Aadar had reacted to the post with “I love you” with a heart emoji and Tara had also replied to his comment with, “I love you”.

Tara had made headlines with her dance performance with Aadar at his brother Armaan Jain’s wedding. She was also a part of a family picture that his cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had posted on Instagram.

On being asked about making her relationship official with Aadar, Tara had told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I think if it is something beautiful, wonderful and magical, something that all human beings crave in their lives... I don’t think you should hide something that is beautiful. That is my take on it. I have nothing to hide but I understand why so many people keep it to themselves. I am a really private person as well. I haven’t really spoken about it ever so people will think what they want to think.”

