The gripping thrill factor of Bollywood

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:18 IST

Whodunit, mystery and edge-of-the-seat thrillers, Bollywood has explored and presented a broad range of movies based on these themes. And in 2020, more filmmakers are venturing into this genre with films such as The Girl on The Train, Chehrein and the like. So why do filmmakers love keeping viewers on the edge?

Bhanu Pratap Singh, director of the just-released Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, says, “Digital platforms and ease of access on mobiles has transformed consumption of video content in India. Thrillers provide an experience for audiences, with striking visuals and sound.”

Film critic Taran Adarsh says there were thrillers and horror flicks even in the ’60s and ’70s, “but today with technology, new-age directors and the digital medium opening up, filmmakers try to be different when giving the audience thrills and chills.”

Ribhu Dasgupta, director of Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on The Train, feels the genre is not important but the story should be told well. Adarsh agrees: “These genres have worked in the past and I am sure it will work in the future, provided the content is good. It should appeal to viewers.”

More so in an age when the average viewer’s attention span is very less. Taapsee Pannu, who plays the lead in upcoming mystery Haseen Dillruba, says, “Thrillers keep the audience glued to their seat without checking their phones. I test the success of all my thrillers by seeing how many people in the audience check their phones during the film.”

Parineeti Chopra in The Girl on The Train

While Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi will come together for drama thriller Chehrein, John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh will share screen space for action thriller Attack, on a hostage crisis. Rakul Preet says, “There’s a lot of content on digital, so I think that is what has pushed films to surprise the audience every time. A thriller is an experience you watch in a theatre. Or in a few months it’s on OTT where they can watch it. So you need to offer them something that would bring them to the theatres.”

