Home / Bollywood / The lockdown has made people more compassionate: Daisy Shah

The lockdown has made people more compassionate: Daisy Shah

Actor Daisy Shah says that the lockdown has taught her a lot. Here’s how she has been coping during quarantine.

bollywood Updated: May 04, 2020 12:22 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Actor Daisy Shah feeding strays during the lockdown
Actor Daisy Shah feeding strays during the lockdown
         

The lockdown has instilled a sense of compassion in people, feels actor Daisy Shah. She observes, “I’ve seen people have become kind; basically they are better humans now. I see a lot less selfishness. It’s a huge thing the lockdown has taught each one of us, including me.”

The actor believes that the lockdown has taught her many things. Starting off with baking, cooking to understanding how dependent she is on her house help. “Since we have been in lockdown, I have been doing everything on our own. It is a very difficult job; it’s not easy to handle a house. I am spending my time with doing lots of house chores, I have been watching many films and series on OTT platforms and have been also trying my hand at baking. I have been making lots of cakes, pastries, basically all kinds of desserts. So these are the only things I am doing and this is how I am spending the lockdown, as we don’t have anything more to do. Also, I do my workouts everyday for 40 minutes, that is something I have to do. That is pretty much what happens in a day during the lockdown.

Also, for Shah, feeding the strays has become a daily chore, she says she loves animals and at times like these, one should definitely feed them. “It’s just the love for animals that I have in me, we all know that we are going through a difficult situation right now, people are not stepping out of their houses. So dogs or other animals who were dependent on the people to feed them earlier, are not feeding them any more because of the fear of the virus. I want to urge all the readers who can step out, to go out there and feed three or four dogs in their area. It is a small thing, and I promise it will make you feel good,” urges shah.

