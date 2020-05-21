e-paper
Home / Bollywood / 'The lockdown has somewhere been therapeutic'

‘The lockdown has somewhere been therapeutic’

Tanuj Virwani is enjoying spending time at home, and is pursuing hobbies that one can’t in a daily work routine

bollywood Updated: May 21, 2020 15:10 IST
Sonil Dedhia
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
         

There are good days and bad days during the lockdown, points out actor Tanuj Virwani, who is enjoying spending time at home, and is pursuing hobbies that one can’t in a daily work routine. “I don’t need to cook as I am lucky to have a live-in chef but I decided why not utilise this time to learn something. I have started cooking something that I am not really good at. My mother (Rati Agnihotri) is in Poland with my aunt, so I am missing her and the food she cooks,” he says.

 

View this post on Instagram

A Beautiful Oblivion #shuri #puppylove

A post shared by Tanuj Virwani (@tanujvirwani) on

The Inside Edge actor, along with his colleagues, have come up with an animated comic series which is aimed to reach out to people who are flouting the lockdown rules and also raise money for Covid-19 warriors, “I was shooting for a web-series with Jitnedra Joshi and Ritwik Dhanaji when the lockdown happened. We were randomly talking about how we wanted to be innovative and at the same time not be preachy. We decided to do something lighthearted that yet drives home the point,” he says, adding, “It is targeted at people who are behaving irresponsibly and aren’t understanding the meaning of lockdown. The end is to raise money through this series and contribute to an NGO,” he shares.

How much has his life changed post the lockdown? “I am a hyper person and always like to be occupied with something, so the first couple of weeks were difficult as it happened suddenly. But this period has been a journey of self-discovery. It feels like we have hit the pause button, and it is for the good. The lockdown has somewhere been therapeutic as it has made me calmer and more patient as a person which is going to help me, both personally and professionally. It has allowed me to spend time with my family and people who matter the most,” he concludes.

