e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / The name ‘Arjun’ went on to give me everything that I dreamed of: Firoz Khan

The name ‘Arjun’ went on to give me everything that I dreamed of: Firoz Khan

Actor Firoz Khan reminisces about the time when producers confused him with Feroz Khan - the Qurbani actor

bollywood Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:25 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Actor Firoz Khan
Actor Firoz Khan
         

With Mahabharat re-running on DD Bharati and grabbing a lot of eyeballs, actor Firoz Khan who’s known by the moniker Arjun, is on cloud nine. “It’s a proud moment to watch Mahabharat with the present generation. It’s a good opportunity for them to know more about their culture,” he says. Happy with the viewership that it has been garnering, he says, “Mahabharat was a game-changer for Indian television. It impacted people’s lives. Due to the lockdown, everyone is at home and they’re glued to their television sets to watch epics like Mahabharat and Ramayan. Even my grandchildren are watching it and they’re amused to see me shooting arrows (laughs).”

He fondly reminisces about the time when he walked into BR Chopra’s office to audition for his part in the show. “I went in and saw actors like Deepak Parashar, Raj Babbar and Govinda, among others there. The auditions for Mahabharat were going on and Govinda told me to give it a shot. I was given two pages of dialogues in Hindi. I told him to read out the lines in Hindi so that I could rewrite them in English,” he shares.

He believes he was destined to play Arjun even though the part was supposed to be essayed by Jackie Shroff initially. “A week after when I didn’t get a call back, I went to his office. I was asked to wear my costumes and a moustache. I went up to Chopra saab’s cabin in the first floor and he was sitting their along with our writers, Dr Rahi Masoom Raza and Pandit Narendra Sharma and they told me that I’ve been locked to play Arjun,” he narrates.

Talking about how Mahabharat opened doors for him professionally, he says, “It gave my career a lot of mileage. Whenever I used to call up a producer, they would think that I’m Feroz Khan. When I would explain to them who I was, they would ask me to call back later and I felt insulted. Chopra saab and Dr Raza recommended me that Arjun should be my new name. It went on to give me everything that I dreamed of. And even my mother began to address me as Arjun eventually.”

top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Aim to spread political virus’: TMC on Covid-19 team in Bengal
‘Aim to spread political virus’: TMC on Covid-19 team in Bengal
Coronavirus latest update: Delhi Covid-19 data confirms two global trends
Coronavirus latest update: Delhi Covid-19 data confirms two global trends
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
There’s been a 95% jump in child porn traffic during lockdown
There’s been a 95% jump in child porn traffic during lockdown
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news