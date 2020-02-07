The Yellow Diary on trend of recreating old songs: ‘We have no reference policy when we make music’

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 17:31 IST

Rock band The Yellow Diary is out with its new single, Rab Raakha. Sung by Rajan Batra, the song is a poetic ode to the belief that while you are busy with your own struggles, God takes care of everything else. The band members including singer and songwriter Rajan, Himonshu Parikh (music production, keyboard), Vaibhav Pani (guitar), Sahil Shah (drums) and Stuart DaCosta (bass) spoke to Hindustan Times about their new song, their views on the current trend of recreated songs and much more. Excerpts from the interview.

What’s the story behind the new song?

The song was made as an ode to the belief that while you search for yourself in this big maze of a world , someone up above, is looking after the ones you love.

Which band do you take inspiration from?

We all have really varied influences. We have a strict no reference policy when we make music, so it is truly ours. But I guess everyone’s influences growing up do reflect subconsciously in the music.

What do you think about the increasing trend of recreating old songs for new films?

Music and fashion are similar in the sense that a big segment is often trend based. I think recreations are cool in a way that it brings back old songs to a younger audience.

Are you open to the idea of recreating old songs?

One of our tracks from our last EP Izafa was a rendition of Tere Jiya Hor Disda. It was done completely in our style and fortunately really resonated well with the audience. We are in general straying away from that path of creation now, but no one has seen the future.

Any latest song you think destroyed a hit classic?

Music is subjective. What one may like, another may hate. Our responsibility is to create music, not a bias. So we wouldn’t want to single out a song like that.

