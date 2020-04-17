e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Theatre groups can help backstage staff: Aahana

Theatre groups can help backstage staff: Aahana

In an interview with Aahana Kumra, the actor talks about the effect of the lockdown on theatre

bollywood Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:02 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury
Mumbai
         

The month of April was supposed to be a rather important month for Aahana Kumra. She was looking forward to perform her play, Dekh Behen after a year but the shows have been pushed indefinitely due to the lockdown “All our shows across Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai have been cancelled. I was really looking forward to my line up this month because I didn’t have a very busy schedule and so I said a yes to all my plays,” she says with a heavy heart. She adds, “Manav (Kaul) was supposed to open his play, Giving Up On Godot. We all work so hard and look forward to opening our plays. It’s quite heart breaking. We’ve no idea what the outcome of the explosion of the virus is going to be like. But let’s look at the brighter side of things. We don’t know who might be the carrier of the virus, so it’s fine.”

Commenting on backstage staff who’re going without pay, she says, “My heart goes out to all the daily wage workers. Theatre, in India, is a very challenging space. The money is so less here. How is the staff going to support their families?” she asks.

Kumra believes that a solution to the problem would be setting up a fund to help those in need. “Theatre groups can come forward and put some money to help those who work backstage. The theatre industry does a lot for their people. It’s a small community and people go out of their ways to do things for others. If those people seek help, he heads of the theatre groups will definitely reach out to them,” she signs off.

top news
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

bollywood news