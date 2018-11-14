Think you know your stars? Guess who these kids are

Bollywood movie buffs do not leave any stone unturned when it comes to following their favourite stars. So, this Children’s Day we thought of indulging fans with a fun guessing game.

Here are a few rare photos of Bollywood stars from their childhood days that they shared with us. Take a close look, and see how many you can identify. Don’t worry, we have the answers listed below, so you’d know the ones you guessed right (or wrong).

This first set of photos shows two famous Bollywood actors. While one is presently busy with his upcoming film, the other’s last few films have done well at the box office.

The actor on the left below has been a former model. His latest film inspired from a real-life event was loved by the critics and audiences alike. The smiling face on the right is the new star in the league. His first film as the lead actor got him appreciation in India and abroad.

While the cute kid in the black jacket below is one of the most searched stars online, the child in the black and white photo has worked with a famous Hollywood star and is planning to collaborate with him for another project.

Take a deep breath and check the answers. So how many did you get correct?

Ranbir Kapoor (inset) Aged 2. Taapsee Pannu (inset) Aged 7

Vicky Kaushal; (inset) Aged 4 and John Abraham; (inset) Aged 2.

Sunny Leone; (inset) Aged 4 and Sonu Sood; (inset) Aged 3.

