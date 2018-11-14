On Children’s Day, a look at Bollywood’s little wonders like Taimur Ali Khan, Roohi Johar and Nitara

On Children’s Day, we take a look at star kids. We are talking about the likes of Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Misha Kapoor, AbRam and Nitara. They are new to this world, yet at this tender age, they are stars too and, at times, more popular than even their parents. What’s more, they’re darlings of the paparazzi and social media alike.

Taimur Ali Khan

Even his famous parents, Kareena and Saif, play second fiddle to Taimur Ali Khan. (Viral Bhayani)

He is not just the apple of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s eyes but also loved by the paparazzi. There are photographer stationed outside his house and they follow him everywhere. Taimur, who turns two this December, is the most clicked star kid around. He even greets the photographers with his with his adorable ‘Hi and Bye’. Taimur is also a social media darling, there are over 100 fan pages on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and counting. Each of these accounts has several hundred followers. Thanks to Taimur, his nanny, Savitri also enjoys a good fan following on social media, she too has quite a few fan pages and parody accounts.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan often shares family pictures with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal. (Instagram)

A photo of this one-year-old daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu sending a flying kiss to paparazzi sent the internet users into a tizzy. Within few hours the photo got over thousands likes and shares. So did her latest ‘Size Zero Witch’ that her mum shared during Halloween that received more than a lakh likes. Inaaya taking a stroll in her pram also grabs eyeballs. Yes, this munchkin is no less popular than his cousin Taimur. She is also being talked about for her hairstyles and dresses.

Nitara

Both Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar share pictures of Nitara. (Instagram)

As soon as Akshay Kumar shared a video of his six-year-old Nitara’s busy doing the rope exercise got over nine lakh likes on Instagram itself. The video got several retweets and likes on Twitter. In short, it broke the internet, motivating parents to inspire their kids to get fit. Nitara too has a few fan pages on various social media handles. Each time Nitara steps out with her mother actor-writer Twinkle Khanna or poses with daddy dearest it makes for social media treats. Akshay and Twinkle fans love her, no doubt, much like her talented parents Nitara will also surprise us.

Misha Kapoor

Zain and Misha Kapoor’s pictures are a huge hit online. (Instagram)

This two-year-old darling daughter of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor enjoys no less stardom that her star father. Trying searching by #mirakapoor on social media and you would know what we mean. Misha’s cute photos and videos often break the internet. Her expressive eyes and cute smile does the magic on social media. Every time her parents share her photo, it gets a lakh likes. She also has dedicated fan clubs. Misha’s close contender is her younger brother, Zain Kapoor. His first photo that Mira shared a few days ago has crossed over five lakhs.

AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan often share son AbRam’s pictures. (Instagram)

That this five-year-old is a star already goes without saying. Whatever AbRam does— be it having fun with his father or mother, Gauri Khan, or elder siblings, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan— breaks the internet. He is not just photogenic, AbRam is neither camera shy. His swag touches the heart of internet users. Well, he too has quite a number of fan accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The latest photo that SRK shared that sees AbRam sporting a cap, glares and walking in style with a iPad in his hand went viral. It has already got over nine lakh likes and counting. Do we need to say more?

Roohi Johar and Yash Johar

Karan Johar’s Instagram timeline is full of pictures of his two kids, Roohi and Yash. (Instgram)

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s bundles of joy Roohi and Yash are as expressive and popular as their dad. Of course they too get papped everywhere. That they are posers are evident from Johar senior’s social media handles. Each photos of these toddler that are shared crosses over a few lakhs. Their last photo where the brother sister duo is seen bonding set the internet on fire. Not to forget, there are a few fan accounts by their names too.

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 11:38 IST