This corona crisis has made social media a kinder place, there are less haters: Mallika Sherawat

bollywood

Updated: May 11, 2020 12:02 IST

Social media has become the go-to place, the respite for people to stay connected with the world amid the lockdown situation at most places around the world. Actor Mallika Sherawat, like many others, is spending a lot of time on social media, but has seen a sea change.

She tells us, “I see a lot of positives on social media these days. People are not pulling each other down anymore. There are way less haters. This crisis has made social media a kinder place and made us more compassionate.”

Sherawat, 43, feels that social media can really be used to uplift people and send out positive messages “if we really want to do that, especially in these times”.

The actor may be spending time on social media platforms way more now than before, she says she’s not overdoing it by sharing every aspect of her life. Her posts are mainly about health and fitness.

On how to achieve a balance on social media, she adds, “By having a sense of responsibility. I feel responsible about what I post. I will engage with my fans on social media for a limited time but it does not define my life. I don’t want my private life to be on display for the whole world to see.”

Sherawat further agrees that the situation is not very pleasant with the whole ‘house arrest’ situation, but she urges everyone to keep a positive outlook towards things.

“There’s a lot of rumour-mongering going on. You must not lose your common sense and critical thinking at such times. That’s how we can avoid a panic situation,” she continues, “Countries have seen worst of times, there have been wars. This is a virus and we will beat it.”

Sherawat, meanwhile, is making the most of this lockdown period by focusing on her body and mind. “I am doing yoga twice daily and have also been polishing my paranayam techniques, while doing my meditation. Besides that, of course I am spending a lot of time with my little nephew, who recently turned three,” she ends.