This Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara photo is what motherhood is all about

Twinkle Khanna is rarely at loss for words. Whether Mrs Funnybones is holding forth on Twitter or her superstar husband, she knows how to turn the phrase. However, there is another side to the actor-turned-writer and that is of mommy. On Tuesday, Twinkle posted a photo with her daughter Nitara and wrote, “When you love someone so deeply that you see all your tomorrows strung together in their eyes.”

The picture shows Twinkle and Nitara looking at each other with Nitara’s face carefully turned away from the camera. Nitara seems to be shushing her mother, which has caught Twitter’s fancy. “Finally someone who can ask Twinkle Khanna to stay quiet,” said one comment with laughing emojis signifying it is said in jest.

When you love someone so deeply that you see all your tomorrows strung together in their eyes #motherhood pic.twitter.com/vMSBkSVR7b — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 10, 2018

Both Twinkle and Akshay are quite active on social media and they often delight everyone by sharing posts featuring their kids.

Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Sussanne Khan and Malaika Arora have already liked the picture.

Over the weekend, Twinkle and Nitara were seen with Akshay Kumar and Aarav at a Mumbai restaurant. The family posed for pictures before heading for their lunch date.

On Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Akshay had said daughter Nitara takes after Twinkle.

Twinkle, who has authored two books, recently turned a producer with Akshay’s PadMan.