102 Not Out song Bachche ki Jaan has Amitabh Bachchan at his best

Trust Amitabh Bachchan for coming up with a special performance every time he appears on-screen. He is once again ready to enthrall us with his old man act in 102 Not Out.

The makers of the film have released a new song in which his banter with Rishi Kapoor is the highlight. They are playing a father-son duo in the film, but it’s not your usual Bollywood relationship where the old father will be at the mercy of his son. If you have seen 102 Not Out trailer, you know what we mean.

They’re playing a 102-year-old father and his 75-year-old son in the film. The father (Bachchan) wants his son (Kapoor) to live a happy life and thus he keeps trying new methods to cheer him up.

The song is an extension of the feeling. In Arijit Singh’s voice, it features Rishi Kapoor trying to write a love letter to his wife who is not shown in the song. Written by Hiral Brahmbhatt, the song is composed by Salim-Sulaiman.

Directed by Umesh Shukla of Oh My God fame, 102 Not Out appears like a slice-of-life film that celebrates getting older and wiser. Amitabh Bachchan’s character is full of life and cherishes every moment. Rishi Kapoor’s role is in total contrast, and that creates a conflict between the two.

102 Not Out is expected to hit the screens on May 4, 2018.