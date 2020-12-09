e-paper
Home / Bollywood / This year proved it's now time for the new-age stars, says Priyanshu Painyuli

This year proved it’s now time for the new-age stars, says Priyanshu Painyuli

With two interesting films in hand, Rashmi Rocket and Pippa, the actor’s belief that producers are willing to take a risk with young faces based on the promise they see in them is reiterated.

bollywood Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 12:55 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
The lockdown was tough on many and the pandemic too affected people in varying degrees. But the good thing about the last nine months is that the faith of producers on untapped potential of actors who are yet to break out was proved. Acting prowess has become the most important yardstick to be hired on a film these days and actor Priyanshu Painyuli is thrilled to be an actor in these times where he believes his merit will be valued.

He says, “The year 2020 has been a gamechanger. With more people locked at home watching content online, the star structure of the country has changed in terms of perception. The biggest stars of the year would be from Pataal Lok or Scam 1992 or Mirzapur and that’s been a shift that will create a more equitable industry dynamics.”

 

The actor had a breakout project in Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction, and he followed it up with a power act in the web show Mirzapur. Going forward, the actor will be starring in two films -Rashmi Rocket and Pippa. The projects reiterate his belief in the fact that producers are willing to take a risk with young faces based on the promise they see in them.

He adds, “There can’t be a better time for young actors like me because lineage has little importance in today’s times. Hardwork and perseverance and mostly talent is getting rewarded handsomely and to give credit where it’s due, producers are waking up to realise that promising talented people can be honed into stars. I am so thankful for the opportunities that have come my way and I will work harder to make sure that I live up to the faith they’ve placed in me.”

