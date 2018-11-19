Thugs of Hindostan box office day 11: Aamir Khan film records lower second weekend than Shah Rukh’s Fan, Salman’s Tubelight

Thugs of Hindostan is running in its second week and is struggling hard for survival at the box office. The film that boasts of a huge starcast including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh collected just around Rs 2.25 crore on its second Sunday. This takes its total box office collection to around Rs 139.50 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com.

Thugs of Hindostan made just Rs 5.25 crore in its second weekend, which is lower than Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan and Salman Khan’s Tubelight. According to Boxofficeindia.com, Tubelight had collected around Rs 7.50 crore in its second weekend whereas Fan had made around Rs 7.75 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also updated the box office figures of the film on Twitter.

After a dismal *extended* Week 1, #ThugsOfHindostan went further downhill in Weekend 2... Sure, the decline was imminent, but, in this case, it’s a CRASH... Reduced to 1800 screens in Week 2 [5000 screens in Week 1], #TOH will struggle to stay afloat on weekdays... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 134.95 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 5.40 cr

Total: ₹ 140.35 cr

Hindi version. India biz.#TOH had collected ₹ 119 cr in its 4-day extended opening weekend [Hindi]. The numbers in Weekend 2, simply put, are disastrous. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2018

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan had opened at a whopping Rs 50 crore, becoming the first Bollywood film to make half century on its first day. Hiked ticket prices and record-breaking advance ticket sales contributed to such a big opening. However, the collections of the film fell to almost half on day, at around Rs 28 crore, as reviews started coming in. It had collected Rs 22. 75 crore and Rs 16.75 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Thereafter, the collections of the film dropped remarkably with no signs of improvement in sight.

While the makers had called the film a visual spectacle that also had a few breathtaking dance numbers like Katrina’s Suraiyaa for the glam appeal, the critics were not impressed. A negative word of mouth led to further damage at the box office. Despite not fulfilling the expectations, the film had the highest opening ever witnessed by its star cast in their respective careers. Aamir, known as a perfectionist for his cent per cent success record, had last delivered an unsuccessful film Mela in 2000.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 13:11 IST