Thugs of Hindostan box office day 11: Aamir Khan film records lower second weekend than Shah Rukh’s Fan, Salman’s Tubelight

Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan made just Rs 5.25 crore at the box office during its second weekend. Its box office collection now stands at a total of Rs 139 crore.

bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2018 14:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Thugs of Hindostan,Thugs of Hindostan box office,Aamir Khan
Thugs of Hindostan box office collection is around Rs 139 crore after 11 days of release.

Thugs of Hindostan is running in its second week and is struggling hard for survival at the box office. The film that boasts of a huge starcast including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh collected just around Rs 2.25 crore on its second Sunday. This takes its total box office collection to around Rs 139.50 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com.

Thugs of Hindostan made just Rs 5.25 crore in its second weekend, which is lower than Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan and Salman Khan’s Tubelight. According to Boxofficeindia.com, Tubelight had collected around Rs 7.50 crore in its second weekend whereas Fan had made around Rs 7.75 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also updated the box office figures of the film on Twitter.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan had opened at a whopping Rs 50 crore, becoming the first Bollywood film to make half century on its first day. Hiked ticket prices and record-breaking advance ticket sales contributed to such a big opening. However, the collections of the film fell to almost half on day, at around Rs 28 crore, as reviews started coming in. It had collected Rs 22. 75 crore and Rs 16.75 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Thereafter, the collections of the film dropped remarkably with no signs of improvement in sight.

While the makers had called the film a visual spectacle that also had a few breathtaking dance numbers like Katrina’s Suraiyaa for the glam appeal, the critics were not impressed. A negative word of mouth led to further damage at the box office. Despite not fulfilling the expectations, the film had the highest opening ever witnessed by its star cast in their respective careers. Aamir, known as a perfectionist for his cent per cent success record, had last delivered an unsuccessful film Mela in 2000.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 13:11 IST

