Thugs of Hindostan BTS video reveals where the film’s climax will be set

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Thugs of Hindostan, the film’s team discusses the importance of the state of Rajasthan and the majestic Mehrangarh fort. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya says in the video, shared online by Yash Raj Films, that there is something special about the nation’s soil, and he found that same x-factor at Mehrangarh.

“When you visit the fort you wonder ‘how did they ever think of building something like this?’” Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Khudabaksh in the film, says. “It’s such a joy to be able to have permission to work within those premises.”

Because the fort is such an important tourist destination in Jodhpur, the film’s crew went to great lengths to not disrupt holidayers’ plans. “We never had a problem with either the tourists or the management,” Amitabh continues.

Acharya even revealed that they cast several foreigners as extras in the film by going to the airport in the morning and simply asking them. “I always wanted to be in a movie,” a Danish tourist says in the video, “and now I’ve seen a lot of famous Indian actors, so that’s quite cool.”

Acharya said that the film’s opening scene and conclusion are set in Mehrangarh, which is why it was such an important location.

Other BTS videos have spoken about the film’s costumes, its stunts, the ships and other details. Thugs of Hindostan is touted to be the most expensive Bollywood film ever made, and will release on November 8.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 16:07 IST