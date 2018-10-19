Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan fight their way to the top in Thugs of Hindostan BTS video

The makers of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh’s movie Thugs of Hindostan released a behind-the-scenes video of the actors training to perform the action sequences in the film. The stunt choreographer of the film, Lee Whittaker, trained the actors in sword fighting, boxing and archery. Fatima, especially, had to train in the art of archery and the actor seems to have worked hard at it. She said in the video, “I initially trained with the bow that people use in competitions, which is technically easier, but if the stance is not right the string hurts your hands.”

Fatima had many bruises on her forearms to show for her hard work. Aamir worked hard on boxing as the actor had to change stance completely from when he trained for Dangal while Amitabh had to learn everything including the actions and moves that comes with wielding a sword.

Katrina Kaif, however, seemed to be missing from all the action. Does this mean the actor will not be performing stunts in the film? With Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina showed her skills when it came to action sequences and it would be a loss to not see the actor performing stunts in this film.

Stunt choreographer Lee Whittaker also explained how in the west they have months to prepare for the stunts that featured in films such as Matrix. He said, “For Thugs, we had three weeks time to train for the sequences and two weeks in Malta. But luckily, the actors in India have a certain skillset to perform action sequences, be it AK or Fatima. So it was easier.”

Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The movie is slated to release on November 8 for the occasion of Diwali.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 20:22 IST