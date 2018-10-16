Thugs of Hindostan song Vashmalle shows Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan making merry. Watch video

The first song from Thugs of Hindostan, one of the most anticipated Hindi films of the year, has been released by Yash Raj Films on Tuesday. The track, titled Vashmalle, features Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s characters in an upbeat occasion of merriment.

The song is performed by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani, with music by Ajay-Atul and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The video has been choreographed by Prabhudeva. The setting is one of camaraderie and merriment. It reminds us, like the film’s trailer, of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, especially Jack Sparrow’s duelling relationship with Captain Barbossa.

Besides Aamir and Amitabh, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh in supporting roles. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is touted to be one of the most expensive films in the history of Indian cinema, with huge practical effects and computer generated environments.

Acharya said in a statement, “It is amazing that we could write a suitable moment in the film that sees these two icons of Indian cinema shake a leg with each other and the song will stand out because of their infectious energy and camaraderie. The song presents Mr. Bachchan and Aamir Khan in the mood to celebrate. I have to reveal, the sequence will show them getting drunk during the celebrations and then breaking out to dance on this high energy number. It is a priceless moment that we have captured in Thugs of Hindostan.”

Thugs of Hindostan is slated for a November 8 release, in time for the Diwali weekend.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 15:06 IST