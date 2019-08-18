Tiger Shroff lifts 200 kg during workout session, Ishaan Khatter calls him ‘superhuman’. Watch
Tiger Shroff lifts 200kg during workout session and shares the video, attracting lots of love from fans and industry friends. Watch the video here.bollywood Updated: Aug 18, 2019 12:04 IST
Bollywood’s action hero Tiger Shroff on Sunday stunned his friends and fans as he shared a video of him lifting 200 kg. Tiger, who is known for his love for fitness, took to his Instagram to upload a video, where he is seen doing deadlifts with 200 kg in the gym. “Its been a while since I pushed myself this far. 200 kgs. Used to feel a lot lighter back in high school. Only human,” he captioned the video.
Actor Ishaan Khatter commented: Superhuman. To which, Tiger replied: “Haha bro on our way.” Tiger’s video currently has over 52,000 views.
On the acting front, Tiger currently awaits the release of his forthcoming film War, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)
First Published: Aug 18, 2019 12:00 IST