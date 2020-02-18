Tiger Shroff likely to feature in Heropanti 2: report

bollywood

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, who was recently seen in the hit film War alongside Hrithik Roshan and will soon be seen in yet another action flick Baaghi 3, will work in yet another sequel. This time, reports suggest, he will feature in a sequel to his debut film, Heropanti.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source, “After Baaghi 3, Tiger was supposed to begin work on the Rambo remake, to be directed by Siddharth Anand. But that has been pushed ahead one more time, as Tiger has decided to do another film under Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner.” Which one is it? A sequel to Heropanti. “NGE had been planning to make Heropanti a franchise for the last one year and they have finally found the perfect script that seamlessly fits into the mould of the actioner. Heropanti 2 will also have Tiger playing the lead role, reprising his character from the original which also happened to be his Bollywood debut.”

The 2014 film was directed by Sabbir Khan and featured Kriti Sanon opposite Tiger. While Heropanti was widely panned by critics, the film did a decent business at the ticket windows, garnering specially love for Tiger’s dance and action sequences.

The report added that Sabbir may not return and Baaghi director Ahmed Khan may replace him. “The production house (Sajid Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment) has a long standing relationship with Ahmed and are extremely confident of the Tiger-Ahmed pairing. Together, they delivered a 175 crore plus Baaghi 2 and now, with Baaghi 3, they have taken the film few notches higher. Trade pundits feel Baaghi 3 will have record breaking business as well, so Sajid felt it’s the right time to get both his in-house talents to come together for Heropanti 2. The film goes on floors around May 2020.”

In an interview with GQ, Tiger had recently revealed that he did not audition for the debut role. “Had there been one, I wouldn’t have got it anyway,” Tiger said. “Sajid was instrumental in guiding me. The route I should take, the heroes I should look up to, the films I should be doing. (He said) it’s important to work with the best makers, that I should work on my craft everyday. If yesterday’s Tiger was to challenge the Tiger of today, the latter should beat the former,” Tiger added.

