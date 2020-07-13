e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff reveals he had ‘stage fright’ before doing stunt in front of Akshay Kumar. Watch video

Tiger Shroff reveals he had ‘stage fright’ before doing stunt in front of Akshay Kumar. Watch video

Tiger Shroff shared a video of himself doing a cartwheel kick and said that he was nervous about doing it in front of the ‘legendary’ Akshay Kumar.

bollywood Updated: Jul 13, 2020 16:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tiger Shroff says he was nervous about doing a stunt in front of ‘legendary action hero’ Akshay Kumar.
Tiger Shroff says he was nervous about doing a stunt in front of ‘legendary action hero’ Akshay Kumar.
         

Tiger Shroff revealed that he was a bundle of nerves when ‘legendary action hero’ Akshay Kumar asked him to demonstrate some kicks at an event. He shared a throwback video of himself nailing a cartwheel kick and said that he suffered some serious stage fright before the stunt.

In the video, Akshay makes an announcement, following which Tiger is seen doing a cartwheel and a perfect cartwheel kick on stage. The audience bursts into applause as he nails the stunt.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Tiger said that he was glad that he did not ‘mess up’ the stunt in front of Akshay. “Usually have stage fright, and this particular day was even scarier when our legendary action hero @akshaykumar sir asked me to show a couple kicks to the audience at his tournament. Just glad i didn’t mess up #pressure #throwback,” he wrote.

 

Also read: Juhi Chawla explains her ‘Amitabh Ji, Abhishek, ayurveda will get well soon’ tweet wasn’t a typo

Tiger, who has carved a niche for himself with his action scenes and dancing, told PTI in an interview last year that he loved to be known as an ‘action hero’ as it made him stand out from his peers. “The fact that people stereotype me as an action hero, I love it. That tag... it’s such a blessing. There’s so much competition so how does one stand out? What do you do differently to segregate yourself from people? You need an identity. We all actors work too hard to create that niche and identity for ourselves,” he said.

Tiger’s last release, Baaghi 3, was also an action film. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film released in March, days before theatres were closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, cutting short its run at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
‘No logic behind weekend baby pack of lockdown’: Priyanka slams UP govt
‘No logic behind weekend baby pack of lockdown’: Priyanka slams UP govt
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
‘Zero tolerance’: Army chief on ceasefire violations by Pak, terrorists infiltration
‘Zero tolerance’: Army chief on ceasefire violations by Pak, terrorists infiltration
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Felt like Amitabh Bachchan: When Kaif returned home after Lord’s heroics
Felt like Amitabh Bachchan: When Kaif returned home after Lord’s heroics
Watch: Congress leader PL Punia says Sachin Pilot is in BJP, then clarifies
Watch: Congress leader PL Punia says Sachin Pilot is in BJP, then clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In